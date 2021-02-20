 FaZe Mongraal robbed of FNCS qualification after disconnecting at worst possible time - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

FaZe Mongraal robbed of FNCS qualification after disconnecting at worst possible time

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:40

by Joe Craven
Mongraal FNCS
FaZe Clan / Epic Games

Share

FNCS Mongraal

FaZe Clan’s Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson was left frustrated and disappointed after a poorly timed Fortnite disconnection saw him miss out on FNCS Qualification by 1 point. 

Mongraal’s Fortnite talents have seen the 16-year-old British pro become one of Twitch’s most-followed creators. He currently boasts upwards of 4 million followers, with fans regularly tuning in to see him compete at the highest level of competitive Fortnite.

That was exactly what was happening on February 19, as Mongraal and his trio sought to progress in Fortnite’s Champion Series. However, as the game approached its climax and final circles, an unfortunate disconnect ruined Mongraal and his trio’s qualification attempts.

Mongraal
FaZe Clan
Mongraal is one of the most talented Fortnite players in the world, despite being just 16 years of age.

The FaZe Clan pro was boxed up with teammate Quinten, as the pair looked to secure a decent finish in spite of Mitr0’s early demise.

There were 45 players left in the game when, inexplicably, Mongraal was hit with a swift disconnect. At the time of the disconnect, his trio were just 3 points shy of qualification to the next stage of the FNCS.

“I just got disconnected, no! It’s over,” he exclaimed after being sent back to the pre-game lobby. “I just got disconnected. Continue [playing] – oh my god. No, no, this game doesn’t want us to qualify.”

What made the disconnect even more frustrating was that Mongraal, Mitr0 and Quinten would go on to miss out on qualification by 1 point, meaning that if Mongraal had managed to play the game to completion, qualification would have been basically guaranteed.

Mongraal’s teammate, Quinten, vented his anger on Twitter, explaining that they needed one more team to die to guarantee qualification. “135 points going into last game, we need top 15 to qualify,” he said. “When we are top 16 Mongraal gets disconnected and I drop 500 below surge and die I never wanna play this game again”.

His frustrations are certainly understandable but, knowing the talent he, Mongraal and Mitr0 possess, they’ll be back competing at the top of the FNCS soon.

League of Legends

LCS Spring 2021 Week 3: TSM continue hot streak vs Evil Geniuses

Published: 20/Feb/2021 3:40

by Jacob Hale
LCS 2021 Spring Split
Riot/Dexerto

Share

LCS

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is almost upon us, with the best LoL teams in North America set to face off on the Rift in their quest for world championship glory.

  • Cloud9 has survived a scare from CLG to continue winning ways
  • Liquid stay afloat after demolishing Golden Guardians
  • TSM continue their win streak in Evil Geniuses thrashing

The LCS is one of the most popular esports leagues in the world, and with the pre-season Lock-In tournament giving $150,000 to first placed Team Liquid, the competition is ready to claim top spot.

With some changes to the season’s format coming, we’ve got all the info you need to keep up with the LCS 2021 Spring Split including schedule, streams and all the teams playing.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LCS can be streamed, as usual, on the Riot Games Twitch channel embedded above, as well as on LoL Esports and YouTube if you prefer.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below are how each team is placed in the current standings.

Placement Team Record
1 Cloud9 6 – 1
1 100 Thieves 6 – 1
3 Dignitas 5 – 2
3 TSM 5 – 2
5 Team Liquid 4 – 3
6 Evil Geniuses 3 – 4
7 Immortals 2 – 5
7 FlyQuest 2 – 5
9 Golden Guardians 1 – 6
9 Counter Logic Gaming 1 – 6

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the first three weeks of LCS Spring 2021. This will be updated constantly throughout the season to provide upcoming matches and the results of previous matches.

Week 3 schedule (February 19 – February 21)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 19 CLG 0-1 Cloud9 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Dignitas 1-0 FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Golden Guardians 0-1 Liquid 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
TSM 1-0 Evil Geniuses 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
Immortals 0-1 100 Thieves 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 20 Cloud9 vs Dignitas 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
CLG vs Immortals 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
TSM vs 100 Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Team Liquid vs Evil Geniuses 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 21 Dignitas vs TSM 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Immortals vs FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
100 Thieves v Golden Guardians 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Team Liquid vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses vs CLG 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Week 2 schedule (February 12 – February 14)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 12 100 Thieves 1-0 FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
CLG 0-1 Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses 1-0 Cloud9 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
TSM 1-0 Golden Guardians 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
Dignitas 1-0 Immortals 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 13 FlyQuest 1-0 CLG 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Cloud9 1-0 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Golden Guardians 0-1 Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
TSM 1-0 Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Immortals 1-0 Evil Geniuses 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 14 Liquid 0-1 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Immortals 0-1 TSM 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Evil Geniuses 0-1 Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Cloud9 1-0 FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Golden Guardians 0-1 CLG 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Week 1 results (February 5 – February 7)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 5 TSM 0-1 FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Liquid 0-1 Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses 0-1 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
Golden Guardians 0-1 Cloud9 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
CLG 0-1 Dignitas 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 6 FlyQuest 0-1 Evil Geniuses 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Dignitas 0-1 Liquid 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
100 Thieves 1-0 CLG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Cloud9 1-0 TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Immortals 0-1 Golden Guardians 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 7 FlyQuest 0-1 Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Evil Geniuses 1-0 Golden Guardians 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Cloud9 1-0 Immortals 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
CLG 0-1 TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
100 Thieves 1-0 Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Teams

After a number of changes throughout the off-season, these are the final rosters for the 2021 season of the LCS.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Damonte FBI Huhi
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Perkz Zven Vulcan
Counter Logic Gaming Finn Broxah/Griffin Pobelter/rjs WildTurtle Smoothie
Dignitas FakeGod Dardoch Soligo Neo aphromoo
Evil Geniuses Impact Svenskeren Jiizuke Deftly IgNar
FlyQuest Licorice Josedeodo Palafox Johnsun Diamond
Golden Guardians Niles Ic0nic Ablazeolive Stixxay Newbie
Immortals Revenge Xerxe Insanity Raes Destiny
Team Liquid Alphari Santorin Jensen Tactical CoreJJ
TSM Huni Spica PowerOfEvil Lost SwordArt