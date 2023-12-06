Snip3down claims “loophole” cost him ALGS spot

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona took to social media to explain how he lost his spot in the ALGS through a “loophole” in the rule set.

FaZe Clan has had an interesting off-season in Apex Legends esports as the organization has dropped two players and has yet to announce its full roster for the 2024 season.

The sole remaining player on the team, Snip3down, said on social media that he may have just lost his spot in the Apex Legends Global Series North American Pro League.

The FaZe Clan player posted on December 5 that he asked the league in October if he could retain his team’s spot if he and his former teammate, and FaZe substitute, Gregory ‘SlurpeeG’ Sabia stuck together. The league responded to his message that day saying that a vote had happened two days prior that moved the spot’s captain to Josue ‘Phony’ Ruiz, who entered restricted free agency in November.

“I no longer have a right to the spot. How is this even possible?” Snip3down said.

Snip3down stripped of ALGS spot

The FaZe player said he only received a response from the league because he also asked if he could register as a substitute for a pre-season qualifier.

In a follow-up post hours later, Snip3down explained that someone else emailed the league to request a captain transfer and then revoked his status as two-thirds of the active Battlefly roster voted for the transfer.

“Honestly it’s just a bunch of loopholes and a lack of understanding of the entire set of rules,” he said.

It has yet to be revealed who sent the email, and who voted to strip Spin3down of his captain status.

Per ALGS rules, two players must stick together to keep their spot in the league, even if one is a substitute and plays for another team. FaZe Clan is still listed as a part of the North American ALGS league, the organization was also added to the esport’s partner system earlier this month. The team will presumably retain its spot for the 2024 season but without Snip3down as its captain or on its roster.

What’s next for Snip3down remains up in the air. He said in another social media post that he wasn’t upset about the situation, he just wishes he was kept in the loop about the vote.