Fast X director wants to make Fortnite movie: “It’d be funny”

Fast X director Louis Leterrier has expressed interest in creating a Fortnite film adaptation by saying, “there’s so much more to be told.”

During the production of Fast X, Leterrier was hired as a replacement for Justin Lin. He is also set to helm the 2025 sequel.

In addition to directing the tenth Fast & Furious installment, Leterrier has worked on the first two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk, and Clash of the Titans. Besides purely action flicks, he also directed the action-comedy movie The Takedown.

Article continues after ad

However, Leterrier now wants to chart unfamiliar territory by producing a film based on the battle royale game Fortnite. Keep reading to discover why he chose Fortnite from all the other possible adaptation options.

Fast X director calls Fortnite an “incredible” game

Epic Games

As reported by Screen Rant, Leterrier attended a director’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con with Gareth Edwards and Justin Simien. There, the French director revealed that he hoped to bring Fortnite to the big screen.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I would direct a Fortnite movie because the game is incredible,” he said. “The characters… I mean there’s so much more to be told. It’d be funny. It would be full of action and everything.”

Article continues after ad

This hasn’t been the first mention of a possible Fortnite film. In 2021, Epic Games reportedly hired Star Wars producers to work on an adaptation of the battle royale. However, the project allegedly never left the discussion phase, as official plans were never announced.

While Fortnite hasn’t received a movie, the free-to-play title has featured several crossovers with popular franchises. Past collaborations include John Wick, Stranger Things, and The Mandalorian.

If Leterrier does direct a Fortnite film, it would hardly be the first video game adaptation. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has established itself as one of the most successful video game movies of all time by surpassing $1.35 billion at the global box office.