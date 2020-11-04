 Epic responds to Fortnite glitch making it impossible to run players over - Dexerto
Epic responds to Fortnite glitch making it impossible to run players over

Published: 4/Nov/2020 2:20

by Andrew Amos
Cars in Fortnite aren’t just for getting around the island ⁠— they can be weapons themselves. However, a new glitch has either turned players into unstoppable beasts or cars into bounce pads, as players have noted they can’t run others over.

Cars have been a godsend to Fortnite players. They have been a huge addition to getting across the map, especially as the tides fell and revealed more of the island.

However, they can also be as lethal as the weapons players loot. One hit from a car should be enough to kill any straggling player. A new bug though is making players bounce right off the bumper though, making it impossible to run them over.

Reddit user gentlecat2210 showcased the bug in action. Rocking the Gold skin for Groot ⁠— which they claim is the reason behind the bug ⁠— they tried to run a player over with their truck. However, instead of squashing the player, they bounced right off.

They were visibly confused as to what happened, turning around for round two before the clip cuts. The player lived miraculously, which ended up being a missed elimination for gentlecat and their squad.

The problem extends well beyond just being innocuous though. There are often weekly challenges that involve running over players with vehicles, whether it be with a car, boat, or even helicopter.

Not being able to do that means players could miss out on crucial experience. Thankfully, the Week 10 challenges don’t include one of those missions, but if it appears in a future set, there could be trouble.

Epic didn’t necessarily reply to gentlecat’s post on Reddit. However, they’re aware of the problem, as they’ve listed it on their Trello board.

Fortnite car gameplay
They might go fast, but cars aren’t hitting too hard in Fortnite right now.

Epic’s description of the bug states “cars do not consistently damage objects or players upon impact,” which means they’ve managed to limit the scope to just one vehicle. However, they’re still investigating the issue.

It’s likely a fix could come with the next patch, v14.60, which is set to be the last update of Fortnite Season 4. However, keep your eyes peeled in case it comes early ⁠— or if the bug is even bigger than it seems.

How to complete Fortnite Season 4’s secret Grave Mistake challenge

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:11

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 4 is winding down but if you’re in need of some last-minute experience boosts, challenges are the way to go and we’ve got you covered with this week’s secret mission.

Each and every week fresh challenges drop into the mix throughout Fortnite. Whether it’s traveling to a new location or opening chests, there’s always a simple task that’ll grant you a ton of XP.

On top of these weekly challenges, Epic Games loves to add some secret objectives with each new update. Throughout the current season, evil gnomes have been scheming. If you’ve kept up with the ongoing storyline, you would have already claimed a good chunk of XP for your efforts.

While we’ve already put a stop to the catastrophic plans of these gnomes, there’s still more to do. This week, however, things couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to embrace the meme.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
This week’s secret challenge is all about paying your respects.

After stumbling upon the evil gnomes, shooting down their nuclear efforts, and discovering a handful of most-wanted posters, your task this week is a little different. It can be smashed out in a matter of seconds just by dropping into Slurpy Swamp.

Once you’ve landed, head just North of this Point of Interest. Amidst the swampy territory is a small plot of land without any buildings or structures. Keep your eyes to the ground and you’ll notice something unique nearby.

Directly in front of a tree is a grave for the leader of the evil gnomes. You could easily stumble upon this by mistake but if you interact with it, 20,000XP will be yours. All you need to do if ‘Pay Respects.’

This is a nod to Call of Duty Advanced Warfare’s iconic moment towards the start of the 2014 campaign. Holding down the ‘F’ key will allow you to pay respects in Fortnite, just like it did in the meme-worthy cutscene six years back.

Call of Duty gameplay
Activision
Pressing ‘F’ to pay respects originated in 2014’s Call of Duty Advanced Warfare.

There are no elaborate plans to follow, no reasons to travel the map. Simply paying your respects to the fallen gnome leader will get you your XP for the week. 

There’s no telling if this is the final step in the secret storyline. If you’re struggling for last-minute XP gains, however, this is one of the simplest things you can do to get an easy boost.