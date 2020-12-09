Logo
Fortnite

Edgey’s Trio wins December Chipotle Fortnite Challenge: Final results

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:30

by Brad Norton
chipotle challenger series results

Share

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The final Chipotle Challenger Series event of 2020 is officially in the books, with Edgeyy, Cented, and Commandment putting on some awesome performances to take home $30,000 and free burritos for a year.

Chipotle Challenger Series events always bring the biggest names to the battlefield, and this time was no different. From Fortnite superstars like Bugha and Clix, to mainstream celebs like Juju Smith-Schuster, there were plenty of competitors jumping out of the Battle Bus to try and earn their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

It’s no surprise that the action came thick and fast, with trios putting it all on the line to find the kills and placement points they needed to stand at the top of the mountain, but only one team could walk away with the grand prize and the Chipotle Challenger Series crown.

In the end, Edgeyy, Cented, and Commandment produced a dominating display with 37, 31, 35, and 30 point games to win by a margin of 29 points, with Degen, skqttles, Ajerss taking second place and $15,000 too.

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge – December results

With eliminations and placements the key to victory in the Chipotle Challenger Series, Team Edgey took a commanding lead from Game One thanks to an awesome clutch from Cented, who found 8 kills for the Victory Royale against the trio that would eventually finish second.

From that point on, Edgeyy, Cented, and Commandment never really looked like relinquishing their lead, posting four 30 point games in total to give them an unassailable lead, ending the tournament with 145 points. Game Three was by far their worst game with 11 points, but given how strong they were in the other four, they could have scored nothing in that game and still won the tournament comfortably.

A Game Four victory for Team Degen gave them some hope, but their final total of 115 sees them take second and $15,000, a worthy prize for the trio after an impressive showing.

Acorn, Slacks, and Jahq rounded out the top three, earning themselves $5,000 and a year of free burritos for themselves, with their Game Two Victory Royale key to holding off Furious, BlakePS, and Illest who just missed out in fourth. You can view the rest of the final placements below.

Chipotle Challenger series scores Chipotle Challenger series scores

Chipotle Challenger Series final standings

NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster was another big name to compete in the tournament, and while his team managed to score three points, it was a hilarious moment that saw the Steelers WR accidentally throw Shockwave Grenades at his teammates that will live in the memories of viewers.

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge format

Qualifiers

Up to 1,000 Trios were able to enter into this final Fortnite event of the year. Four massive qualifiers saw the top teams advancing through to the next stage of the competition.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

From this point on, the top four Trios from each qualifier were thrown into the mix with a bunch of invited teams. Five separate lobbies were lined up for everyone to showcase their skills and put on the best performance.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 was up for grabs yet again. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secured themselves free burritos for a year!

    • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
    • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
    • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year
Business

Sources: Activision Blizzard collegiate partner Tespa closing down

Published: 9/Dec/2020 9:37 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 9:41

by Adam Fitch
Tespa Harrisburg Storm
NACE

Share

North American collegiate esports organization Tespa is coming to a close and will make way for new university programs from game developer Activision Blizzard, according to sources.

Headquartered in Blizzard’s offices in Irvine, California, the company confirmed to members that the “Tespa name and brand will not continue to exist come 2021” according to documents obtained by Dexerto.

Since their national expansion in 2013, the organization has existed as an “event support network” for colleges who have gaming and esports initiatives. In 2014, they partnered with Blizzard to host collegiate events for Hearthstone, League of Legends, StarCraft II, Heroes of the Storm, and Overwatch.

Following the closure of Tespa, the developer will continue to host competitive programs for students across North America. At the time of writing, there are programs for Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Tespa University
Tespa
Tespa are well-known for hosting Heroes of the Dorm, a tournament that provided fully-paid tuition for the winning team.

The decision was at least partially made due to the restrictions surrounding hosting events in 2020 due to the global health situation. Tespa will “indefinitely” cancel their Chapter Program, a network of officially-recognized gaming clubs for students across Canada and the United States.

“With the rapid amount of change that has been in effect this year, we’ve taken time to reflect and plan for how we want our collegiate programs to grow in the future,” a document reads.

“The Tespa name and brand has been with us since the beginning, and although we are moving on from this brand, we’re excited for the opportunity to integrate more with our game franchises.”

Further solidifying the end for the company, there are plans to close the Tespa Community Discord — a hub for those who take part in the program.

To commemorate the closure, the company will share highlights and milestones from the community on their Twitter from December 9 to the end of the month.