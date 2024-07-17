Marvel and Deadpool fans can now celebrate the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie in style with a Deadpool Xbox controller.

The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film hasn’t even been released in theatres. However, its marketing team has been hard at work creating some of the most bizarre and lewd tie-in merch imaginable.

Now Xbox has entered the fray, with a brand new Deadpool controller. Not only is this new Xbox controller inspired by everyone’s favorite merc with a mouth, but it’s modeled after his very own “perfectly rounded tush.”

The “Cheeky Controller”, as announced on the official Xbox X/Twitter account, is “designed” by Deadpool himself, and features an all-red colorway, to replicate the style of his iconic suit.

The custom Xbox controller even features a small Deadpool icon on the left-hand side and overall looks just as battle-damaged and well-worn as Deadpool himself. However, it’s the tush-shaped back that truly makes this controller stand out.

Xbox/Marvel

Sadly, if you’re desperate to hold Deadpool’s derrière in your own hands, you won’t be able to just grab one of your own.



According to Xbox Wire, the Deadpool-designed controller is only available to be won by one lucky fan as part of a new global sweepstakes to tie in with the release of the upcoming Marvel movie.

If you’re feeling lucky, however, you can repost the official Xbox Sweepstakes post on X/Twitter to be in for a chance to not only grab two ‘Cheeky Controllers’, but also a Deadpool & Wolverine themed Xbox Series X.

If you don’t like your chances, there are more Deadpool goodies to be had. From July 22, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft storefront will receive a Deadpool controller holder by EXG Pro.

As with past Xbox sweepstakes, it’s worth noting you need to be at least 18 to enter — which isn’t surprising given the mature nature of the upcoming film.

All we want to know is, whoever grabs the cheeky controller for themselves, where do the batteries go?