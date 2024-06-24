Fortnite leak shows off iconic Pirates of the Caribbean location

Leaked Fortnite footage shows Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl ship anchored in a new POI, Shipwreck Shallows.

Captain Jack Sparrow and crew will join Fortnite in mid-July, with skins for Jack, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Barbossa all confirmed for the Item Shop.

Fortnite players can look forward to a few upcoming map changes, as well. The evidence of these impending Pirates-themed alterations has already manifested on the current Battle Royale map, seen in foggy waters with shipwrecks scattered around.

On June 24, Fortnite leaker FNBRNewsJP (via ShiinaBR) shared a closer look at exactly what the POTC map event will look like come mid-July.

Article continues after ad

According to leaked details, the new POI will bear the name Shipwreck Shallows. The above video shows Captain Jack Sparrow’s Black Pearl serving as the main attraction, anchored in waters where other ships lie in pieces.

Players will get to explore the Black Pearl’s main deck and venture area below deck to find loot hidden in gold chests.

Article continues after ad

Shipwreck Shallows will additionally play host to a port that likely acts as a pirate haven. Its quick appearance in the footage showcases several golden chests, cannons, and interior areas.

Longtime Fortnite players are already likening Shipwreck Shallows to Lazy Lagoon, another pirate-centric POI that Epic originally introduced during Chapter 1 Season 8. How Fortnite’s Pirates of the Caribbean content will differentiate itself from Lazy Lagoon remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Notably, this gameplay leak comes days after Epic accidentally unleashed the Captain Jack Sparrow skin. For a brief period of time, Fortnite players were able to unlock the cosmetic item before its removal from the game.

Fortnite’s Pirates of the Caribbean crossover will officially go live on Friday, July 19.