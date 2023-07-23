Barbie and Oppenheimer collide in Fortnite’s newest player-made map

The unexpected Barbenheimer phenomenon, which emerged when the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies were released on the same day, has inspired a unique fan-made Fortnite map.

This intriguing fusion has been created by an inventive Fortnite player who has capitalized on the game’s tradition of unusual crossovers.

The worlds of the two movies could not be more different. Barbie is a fun and colorful film, while Oppenheimer is a dark, historical drama about the horrors of war.

Yet, these contrasting themes have given rise to a new trend. Viewers have seemingly enjoyed watching both movies one after another, appreciating the massive contrast between the two experiences.

Creative Fortnite player Squatingdog has brought this contrasting combination to life, sharing a trailer for the “unlikely collab” of Barbenheimer. The Barbenheimer map, accessible with the island code 0347-5540-6538, presents an incredible blend of the Barbie and Oppenheimer worlds.

And in yet another crossover, the map draws inspiration from the famous Nuketown layout from Call of Duty. The island is divided neatly in two, with each half paying homage to its respective film.

On one side of the map, players can explore Barbie’s world, complete with vibrant pink dream houses and eclectic outfits.

On the other side, they encounter the harsh and desolate landscape of Oppenheimer, replete with soldiers and ominous threats of nuclear warfare.

Fortnite, with its rich history of unlikely crossovers, seems to be the perfect platform for such an unexpected pairing.

The list of official Fortnite crossovers and collabs hasn’t stopped growing, with the Battle Royale game featuring the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Z, and an unparalleled list of other unexpected collaborations.

Fortnite’s creative tools have enabled players to explore their creativity and construct detailed and imaginative maps. The Barbenheimer map is just the latest example of this trend.