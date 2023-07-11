20,000 people booked Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature

Thousands of fans are choosing to see a double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer ahead of both movies’ premieres.

The two biggest movies of the summer — Barbie and Oppenheimer — are set to hit theaters at the same time next Friday, July 21.

Fans are obviously excited to see both projects as they fulfill different wants and needs in moviegoers as Barbie is more lighthearted while Oppenheimer is grittier and darker.

However, there has been a lot of debate online about which movies fans should see and if it’s worth seeing the two movies on different days. But, it seems like fans are having their cake and eating it to when it has to do with these two summer blockbusters.

Article continues after ad

AMC members are double booking for Barbie-Oppenheimer

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed 20,000 AMC Stubs members have booked tickets to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day.

Elizabeth Frank, the executive vp worldwide programming & chief content officer of AMC Theatres, released a statement about the double bookings stating: “That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales.”

Article continues after ad

Twitter: Culture Crave

Frank added that the theater chain saw a 33% increase in the number of guests choosing to create a same-day double feature over the past three days.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There has been a lot of memes and discourse about Barbie and Oppenheimer opening on the same day, as fans have dubbed July 21 ‘Barbenheimer Day.’

At the end of the day, whether fans see Barbie, Oppenheimer, or both, these movies are a win for movie theaters as they’re reviving going to the cinemas once again.

Article continues after ad

Barbie and Oppenheimer will both premiere on July 21, 2023. For more information on the movies, click here and here.