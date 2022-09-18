All vaulted, unvaulted & new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has finally arrived, and there are plenty of new and unvaulted weapons that you can find on the Island. Let’s dive in and take a look at all the changes.

Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite has arrived with many exciting additions on the map. From the introduction of new Chrome-themed weapons to the return of Sniper rifles, there’s plenty for you to experience in the new season.

However, unless you have a keen eye for unvaulted weapons, it is easy to miss out on what’s going on in the game. Don’t worry, we have you covered with detailed coverage of all the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons in the Battle Royale’s latest season.

Contents

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced two new weapons to the list of existing choices in Fortnite. Both of these new weapons can be found from Chrome Chests across the map and feature seasonal designs to match the theme of Paradise.

Here are the two new weapons that you can now find on the Island:

EvoChrome Shotgun

EvoChrome Burst Rifle

All unvaulted & returning weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Similar to every other season in Fortnite, this one has unvaulted several weapons that you can find on the Island. Additionally, Sniper Rifles have also made a return to the pool of weapons in Fortnite Season 4.

Here are all the unvaulted and returning weapons that can be found on the Island this season:

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Designated Marksman Rifle

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker

The Dub

Boom Sniper Rifle

Boogie Bomb

Shockwave Grenade

All vaulted weapons in the Fortnite Season 4

Apart from the weapons mentioned above, most weapons available before the ‘Chrome Era’ have been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Additionally, Firefly Jars and Shockwave Grenades have also been vaulted from competitive playlists.

Having said that, here’s the full list of vaulted weapons in Season 4:

Tactical Shotgun (All rarities)

Tactical SMG (All rarities)

Rapid Fire SMG

Hunting Rifle (Epic and Legendary rarities)

Pistol (Epic and Legendary rarities)

Flare Gun

Launch Pad

Decoy Grenades

Stink Bomb

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

It will be interesting to see how the loot structure takes shape in the current season, especially with various weapon pool changes shaking things up.

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and guides.