Fortnite theory claims Chapter 5 is actually a remake of Chapter 2

A Fortnite player has presented a wild theory claiming Chapter 5 is actually a remake of Chapter 2 Season 2. Here’s what they said and how others reacted.

Fortnite Chapter 5 has changed the game drastically bringing about several new features like weapon mods, wall climbing, medallions, and so much more. With the season 1 update, Epic has also introduced three new game modes, namely Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite which quickly became extremely popular among players.

Now when it comes to Battle Royale and Zero Build, every Fortnite season has a storyline that players follow via quests and in-game events. Similarly, Chapter 5 Season 1 tasks players by helping a faction called the Underground and save Peely from an evil faction known as The Society.

While players are battling out bosses and stealing medallions, one such Fortnite player has come up with a theory that claims the current season is an identical remake of Chapter 2 Season 2. Here’s what they said.

Fortnite player claims Chapter 5 Season 1 is a remake of Chapter 2 Season 2

A Reddit user named MagiStarIL has posted their theory on the FortniteBR subreddit that talks about how Chapter 5 is a Chapter 2 remake with similar lore. They posted comparative images of characters and factions from Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground and Chapter 2 Season 2 Top Secret, along with a diagram of how time traveling to Season OG has now started an alternate Chapter 2 timeline.

One player agreed to this theory and said, “Midas and Montague, Meowscles and Oscar, Brutus and Peter Griffin, Deadpool and Solid Snake, Skye and Valeria, Nisha and TNTina. Both storylines involve Peely, a war between 2 factions and The Society’s logo is gold (although Montague who is the founder is related to diamond).”

Another chimed in, “Yeah this definitely seems like what’s being insinuated by a lot of different things. The map is also similar shape-wise to C2. OG/Big Bang are pretty clearly a “soft reset” to the story for the new writers now that Mustard is gone.”

A third user added, “If this is true, I hope we get a new Marvel season or any crossover season as an altered version of C2S4 because I didn’t get to play during that season.”

As there’s a considerable amount of conversation going around the season, there’s much yet to come in Chapter 5 Season 1 now that Winterfest 2023 is finally over.