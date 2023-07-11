100 Thieves Bank Heist map in Fortnite: How to play, island code, more

The 100 Thieves’ Bank Heist map is now live in Fortnite Creative 2.0. From island code to gameplay details, here is everything you need to know about getting started.

Nadeshot recruited the 100 Thieves team to create a map in Fortnite using Unreal Editor (UEFN). Bank Heist is a competitive 3v3 multiplayer mode. Attackers must complete three simple tasks; drill the vault and get the payload, escort the payload, and then take three cash bags to the chopper and extract.

Article continues after ad

Attackers have three minutes to complete each task. If the defenders manage to hold out for the entire time, they win. The first team to win two out of three rounds walks away victorious.

Players can choose from four preset classes suite for different playstyles. For example, the Scout class gives players a sniper rifle, SMG, and remote explosives.

Now that you know what’s required, Let’s jump right into how you can find a match.

Article continues after ad

100 Thieves Fortnite Bank Heist Creative 2.0 map code

Here’s the island code for the 100 Thieves Bak Heist Creative 2.0 map:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Island Code: 3339-4063-3278

On July 11, The 100 Thieves released Bank Heist in Fortnite Creative 2.0 and celebrated the launch with a gameplay trailer.

How to play 100 Thieves Bank Heist map in Fortnite?

In order to load onto the 100 Thieves island and play the game, follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite and head over to the Game Mode menu. Navigate to the Island Code tab and enter 3339-4063-3278 in the text box. Upon pressing Enter, you will see the island pop-up Click on play and enjoy the match

The 100 Thieves don’t plan on stopping after Bank Heist. 100 Thieves Chief Project Officer Pete Hawley claimed that this game will open the door for more content down the line.

Article continues after ad

“As the engine improves, we won’t be restricted to Fortnite content. We will be able to do our own true custom content.”

That is everything we know about the 100 Thieves Bank Heist Map. For more, check out our list of the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes to play right now.