Where to find Fortnite Iron Man jetpacks - Dexerto

After many long months, the fan-favorite jetpack has finally been re-added to Fortnite. This time however it’s straight from Iron Man, due to the special Marvel-themed season. Here’s a simple guide for how you can get your hands on the item.

One of the more interesting and least-hated items added to Fortnite since its launch is the jetpack. After being available in normal modes for a while, the item quickly became a fan-favorite, and getting one was pretty much required if you wanted to stand a chance in the final couple circles.

Epic Games decided to remove the item back in 2018 and instead, limited it to a number of different LTMs. Now, it seems like the developer has at least temporarily reversed course, as the item is now spawning in the base game again with a Marvel-themed twist.

What is the Iron Man jetpack?

From everything we’ve seen, it appears as if the Iron Man jetpack operates basically the same way the older jetpack did back in 2018, and that this new item is basically just a simple cosmetic re-skin.

The jetpack takes the slot of one of your items on the bottom right-hand side of the screen. If you want to use it though, you don’t have to have the item selected. All you need to do is jump and then hold down the jump button in order to raise yourself into the air, allowing you to use your weapons. Operation, as expected, is fairly simple.

Where can I find the Iron Man jetpack?

Apparently, the only place to find the Iron Man jetpack is as floor loot appearing randomly around the map for the moment. There doesn’t appear to be any specific, sure-fire, place to find it, so you’ll just have to keep looking until it pops up.

The item also doesn’t seem to show up from chests, which means it’s even harder to find than some weapons and other items. Of course, this could all change as time goes on.

It’s currently unknown how long the item will be in the game for, although logic would dictate that the longest it would be available would be the end of the current season given its Marvel theme.