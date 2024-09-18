Where to get and complete secret Iron Man quests in Fortnite

Some Fortnite quests aren’t always given straight to you. In fact, there are some secret Iron Man quests hidden on the Battle Royale map, and it isn’t obvious how they are meant to be completed.

Now that update 31.20 is out, players have the chance to play a new Day of Doom LTM, as well as collect a few new Iron Man mythics, some of which can take players high into space.

With Tony Stark’s big break in the latest Fortnite update, especially with the release of the Iron Man Mark 45 skin, there are also secret Iron Man quests, so here’s how to find and complete them.

How to find the secret Iron Man quests

To start the secret Iron Man questline, you’ll have to go to the house in the northwestern corner of Doomstadt. You’ll know it’s the right one if you see an Iron Man mask above the door. Head inside, and look at the bookshelf that seems more detailed than the rest.

Destroy the bookshelf, and it’ll reveal an entrance to a secret Iron Man fan’s bunker. Once you’re inside, interact with the laptop resting on a tripod, and keep selecting “Continue” to gain these two quests:

Complete all of the Stark Fan Club Found Quests

Bring three items to the Stark Fan Club

Finding these items isn’t as easy as you’d think, so let’s dive into where each item is so you can get the XP rewards for completing these hidden Iron Man quests.

Dexerto

Item one: Tony Stark’s sunglasses

Head to the first marker on the map above, which is right near where the Iron Man NPC is hanging out. Beside a yellow generator, you’ll see a Stark chest.

Dexerto

Opening it will not only give you goodies but Tony Stark’s sunglasses as well. Interact with the item, and you’ll collect them to continue with the quest.

Item two: Stark Industries coffee mug

Luckily, you can start this second quest by speaking to Iron Man right near where you found his sunglasses. When talking with him, choose the Found Quest option to have him give you a hint on where to find a coffee mug.

Dexerto

He’ll point out the house just southeast of you, so head there. You’ll also see the item marked as a waypoint on your screen, so follow the waypoint leading you to the Stark Industries coffee mug.

Item three: War Machine’s dart board

Finally, go to the third waypoint on the map, which is a train station southwest of Doom’s Courtyard. Speak with War Machine here, and choose the Found Quest option so he can tell you where his dart board is.

Dexerto

It’s also nearby in a building on this train station, so follow the waypoint leading you to the dart board laying on the ground.

How to complete secret Iron Man quests

Once you have all three items, take them all back to the secret Iron Man bunker, and the voice on the laptop will ask you to clear a space on the shelf for these items. All you have to do here is destroy any of the furniture in the bunker with shelf space on it.

We weren’t exactly sure which one did the trick, but after clearing shelf space, you can get your final XP reward from the laptop.

That’s all you had to do to complete the hidden Iron Man quests! Now you can finish the other Community Goals and other weekly challenges.