Rio Ferdinand & Roy Keane agree Marcus Rashford has “big decision” to make to save career

Marcus Rashford is reaching a pivotal moment in his career and has a big decision to realise his potential at Manchester United.

That is the frank verdict of United legend Rio Ferdinand, who feels the England international forward has to look at the people he is surrounding himself with or consider leaving the club.

After an impressive season last term saw him score 30 goals in all competitions, Rashford has struggled this campaign to match those heights, netting just eight times.

The 26-year-old also ended up in hot water in January when he went on an unauthorized night out in Belfast before missing training through “illness”.

It was a matter Manchester United dealt with internally, and Rashford took full responsibility for his actions, but the ill-advised decision has led Ferdinand to advise him to make some “big decisions” ahead of the peak years of his career.

“It’s a pivotal moment in his career now,” Ferdinand told the Overlap. “He’s not a kid anymore. A lot of people look at potential and talent. He’s 26 – what were you [the panel] doing at 26?

“We were still making mistakes, don’t get me wrong, but on the football pitch you had it locked down, you knew what you were doing, you knew what you were about, who you were.

“There’s a big decision to make for him. From him, he’s got to look at who is around him. I know his family play a big part with him, which is great, but who are the external people around that?

“Are they the right people, are they enabling him to make excuses for himself behind closed doors, or are they saying: ‘Look at yourself, and be accountable for what you are doing’? He needs to look at that and own that and make big decisions.

“When I joined Leeds United, I could’ve gone to Chelsea, and they were probably the club I preferred to go to at the time. The reason I left [West Ham] to go to Leeds was because it was out of London, and the external people around me, I needed to get away from.

“He’ll need to either decide to get rid of them and stay in Manchester or leave Manchester and get rid of those people. It might be an accumulation of different things, but that could be a big part because the people around you do have a big influence on how you are – especially accountability.”

Ferdinand’s former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane agreed, and claimed he needs someone to give him an “old-fashioned kick up the a**e” to resurrect his form of last season.

“There’s no question mark about his [Marcus Rashford’s] ability, he’s outstanding – but there’s something amiss with him,” Keane added.

“We’ve had these conversations every few months – a player can have an off-spell or a dip, but he’s certainly not enjoying his football.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about him, but you look at him and there’s something amiss. The people around him, whether it be family or his manager, who’s on his case every day.

“Who is giving him an old-fashioned kick up the a**e and saying: ‘Come on, we need more from you’. If you want to be this leader, and you’re on the big contracts, then there is that responsibility.

“I don’t think that is happening, I don’t think there is anybody on his case. That doesn’t mean to say he still can’t produce and start running a bit more. He’s been at the club a long time, since he was a kid.”

Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane were speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.