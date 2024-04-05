How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool: Date, stream, more

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend as the bitter rivals go head-to-head for the final time this season.

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag needed extra-time to separate their sides when they last met in a breathless FA Cup quarter-final that saw Man United come out on top.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Liverpool’s clash with the Red Devils in the Premier League.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United vs Liverpool kicks-off on Sunday, April 7 at Old Trafford. The game gets underway at 3:30pm BST, 10:30am ET and 7:30am PT.

How can I watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports, while those in the States can catch the game on NBC.

For those wishing to stream the game, Sky Go and Now TV are both available to fans in the UK, and both will have broadcasts of the game available. Peacock Premium is the best place for American fans looking to catch the game on the go.

What does this match mean for the Premier League standings?

Liverpool will remain at the top of the Premier League with a win over Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s squad would close the gap to Tottenham in fifth to six points if they claim victory and Spurs lose to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal can leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side should they beat Brighton earlier in the weekend and Liverpool fail to secure all three points.

Man City can also overtake Liverpool if they beat Crystal Palace and Man United win at Old Trafford, but they would need a +4 swing on goal difference to go ahead of their title rivals.