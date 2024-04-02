Arsenal fans issue Alexander Isak transfer demand for Newcastle United star

Arsenal fans have pleaded with their club to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle as he scored once again in their 1-1 draw with Everton, his fifth consecutive strike at home in the Premier League.

It did not take long after the ball hit the back of the net before Arsenal fans took to social media to demand the club sign the Swede “no matter how much it costs.”

Supporters of the north London side made it clear that they believe Isak would be the perfect addition, with some even drawing comparisons between the 24-year-old and club legend Thierry Henry.

Prior to his move to St James’ Park in the summer of 2022, Isak was heavily linked with Arsenal, before Mikel Arteta eventually opted to sign Gabriel Jesus from Man City.

The former Real Sociedad star has thoroughly impressed on Tyneside, scoring 19 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

Bukayo Saka leads the charge for Arsenal in the goalscoring department this season, but the 22-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in 38 games this campaign.

The Gunners, who are set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals next week, will hope that their representation in Europe’s premier competition next season could be enough to tempt Isak into a possible move to the nation’s capital.

Isak scored for Newcastle in the Champions League group stages during their 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. In doing so, he became the first Magpies player to score an away goal in the competition since Alan Shearer against Inter Milan in 2003.

Yet Eddie Howe’s team currently sit 15 points adrift of a top-four finish, as they prepare for life without the Champions League next season.