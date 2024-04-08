Why this tiny town in California is the dream destination for fast food fans

Customers can sample unreleased fast food menu items from brands like Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr. and more.

Bakersfield, California has a population of under 500,000 people and is known for its quiet, suburban life with a country club and a thriving mall to boot.

However, Ming Avenue in Bakersfield is the dream destination for fast food fans who want to try new menu items before anyone else.

On this street, customers will find a Taco Bell, Del Taco, Five Guys, Wienerschnitzel, Carl’s Jr., McDonald’s, Jack in the Box, and a Sonic Drive-In. And that’s only to name a few.

According to SF Gate, a San Francisco-based newspaper, all you need to do is head to your fast-food joint of choice in the area, and ask if they are testing any new items. At Taco Bell, customers were able to try the new Cantina menu months before it launched.

The best bit is, fast food lovers who travel to this delicious hotspot will even get to try weird and wonderful menu items that might not even make it to national release. For example, Wienerschnitzel Bakersfield was serving up a fish hotdog complete with tartar sauce and cheese….

According to fast food experts, you know if an item is still in it’s testing phase if it is served to you in unbranded packaging, which is what a lot of customers receive in Bakersfield.

Although there is no clear reason as to why this sleepy town has become the epicenter of fast food, it is clear that it’s a great place to go if you have a love for fast food and are on the hunt to try some fast food successes (or near misses) before they reach the market. Just remember to be honest when the staff ask you if you liked your meal.

