Taco Bell’s new March menu items: How to get early access to Cantina range

Taco Bell have announced several menu items dropping at the end of March 2024 as part of their Cantina range, and here’s how you can try them before public release.

Taco Bell recently announced that they would be releasing a new Cantina range of tacos, burritos, and bowls made with a new-recipe pulled chicken.

Although these won’t be available to the public until March 21, there are ways that you can get early access.

The new range features all new spices, sauces and ingredients and is sure to give the existing Taco Bell menu an exciting flavor change.

What are the new menu items?

Taco Bell Taco Bell’s new Cantina range

At a recent Taco Bell event, the Mexican inspired fast food chain announced that they would be launching the all-new Cantina range, which features spicy pulled chicken. The new menu features:

Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco – Topped with jalapeño sauce and a three-cheese blend, coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside and served with an avocado verde salsa.

Topped with jalapeño sauce and a three-cheese blend, coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside and served with an avocado verde salsa. Cantina Chicken Quesadilla – Three-cheese blend and creamy chipotle sauce with cantina chicken inside the grilled cheese-crisped flour tortilla, served with guacamole, reduced-fat sour cream and avocado verde salsa.

Three-cheese blend and creamy chipotle sauce with cantina chicken inside the grilled cheese-crisped flour tortilla, served with guacamole, reduced-fat sour cream and avocado verde salsa. Cantina Chicken Soft Taco – Made with cantina chicken, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, purple cabbage, cheese and pico de gallo, served with avocado verde salsa.

Made with cantina chicken, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, purple cabbage, cheese and pico de gallo, served with avocado verde salsa. Cantina Chicken Burrito – Includes lettuce, purple cabbage, avocado ranch sauce, chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and avocado verde salsa.

Includes lettuce, purple cabbage, avocado ranch sauce, chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and avocado verde salsa. Cantina Chicken Bowl – Seasoned rice, black beans, lettuce, purple cabbage, avocado ranch sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and avocado verde salsa.

How can you get the new items early?

If you want to try these new items before they come out on March 21, you can sign up to be a Taco Bell Reward Member and get exclusive access to these items from March 14.

On top of this, any Rewards Members will get a free Crispy Cantina Chicken Taco on March 21 to celebrate the launch of the new menu.

If you’re a fan of Taco Bell, make sure you sign up to their rewards system so that you can try their new menu before anyone else. Only available at US stores.