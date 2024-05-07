How to make Starbucks egg bites at home

Starbucks sous-vide egg bites are a popular breakfast choice on the go, but here’s how you can make them at home.

Learning how to make Starbucks at home is the ultimate life hack, and this Starbucks egg bite recipe will make sure that you’re always stocked up on the most important meal of the day.

The egg bite has become a staple of the Starbucks menu, especially for those who want to avoid some of their more calorific options. They come in mushroom and cheddar, bacon and Gruyère, and egg white and roasted red pepper variants, and are priced at around $5 for two bites.

Article continues after ad

These small but mighty bites are cooked in Starbucks’ super speedy ovens in just two minutes and are packed full of protein to fuel you throughout the day, even if they don’t look like much.

Contents

Starbucks egg bites recipe

The girl on the bloor Starbucks egg bite copycat recipe

If you want to try the popular egg bites but don’t want to spend the $5 on them, try this recipe to make sure you always got some available directly in your home.

Article continues after ad

Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 30 mins

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, or as needed

8 large eggs

1 cup full-fat cottage cheese

1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese, divided

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 strips bacon, cooked and chopped

Silicone cupcake mold with 12 sections

Method:

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F and grease your silicon mold with olive oil or low-calorie cooking spray. Combine eggs, cottage cheese, 3/4 cup Gruyère, all of the Monterey Jack cheese, hot sauce, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend at medium speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Meanwhile, boil a large pot of water. Place the silicon mold in a large high-rimmed baking tray (this will act as a bath for your eggs) and pour the egg mixture evenly between the cupcake molds until they’re all about 3/4 full. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and bacon on top of your egg bites and season as you like. Carefully pour the boiling water into the baking tray (avoiding your eggs) until the tray is about halfway full. Carefully place the whole thing into the preheated oven, and cook for about 25-35 minutes until the egg bites look firm and the cheese on top has melted. Allow the bites to cool for five minutes before removing them from their molds and serving.

What makes Starbucks egg bites so fluffy?

Tesco Real Food The secret ingredient is cottage cheese.

At Starbucks, these egg bites come already prepped sous-vide to maintain their fluffiness, but at home, the answer is simple – cottage cheese. Because the mixture is pretty much half egg and half cottage cheese, the egg bites get really fluffy when they’re cooked due to added protein and air bubbles during the blending process.

Article continues after ad

If you want to cut out the cottage cheese, you can add a dash of 1% milk to the mix to get that fluffy texture. You could also use cream if you want them to be extra-decadent, try using cream whipping cream.

What is sous-vide?

Sous-vide is a fancy cooking method that requires a special machine and a fair bit of cookery skills. The method pretty much entails taking foods like meat (or egg bites) and vacuum sealing them before cooking them in a bath of boiling water.

The main benefit of this cooking method is that the food self-braises and is never over or underdone, it is always perfectly cooked. That’s what makes Starbucks egg bites so perfect every time and why this recipe involves a kind of bath to mimic that cooking style.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Egg bite recipe flavors

Love and Lemons Get creative with your flavors.

You can go with the classic Starbucks recipes, or make the egg bites plain, but you can pretty much add any cooked ingredients you want into these little breakfast bites. For example, if you want yours to be really full of protein, opt for spinach and chicken. A few other flavor combos to try are:

Sundried tomato and pesto

Kimchi

Buffalo Chicken

Broccoli and parmesan

Jalapeno popper

Feta and chive

Sausage and black pepper

While you’re making your egg bites, why not try making some Starbucks cold foam at home? Or maybe even a refresher to wash down your new favorite breakfast recipe?