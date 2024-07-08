What is Crumbl Cookies? Everything you need to know about viral bakery

Crumbl is the new name on every foodie’s lips in 2024, and the viral bakery has been the fastest growing dessert chain in the history of America.

You’ve probably seen their aesthetically pleasing boxes all over your TikTok, but where did they come from? When do new flavors come out? And are the cookies really worth the hype?

Let’s dive into all things Crumbl Cookies, and be warned, reading this will make you hungry.

What is Crumbl Cookies?

Crumbl Crumbl Cookies are Insta-famous

Crumbl Cookies is a family affair. Cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) & Sawyer Hemsley (COO) from Utah started trying to perfect their chocolate chip cookie recipe in 2017, and after lots of failed attempts, they took their award-winning dough to the people.

Since its humble beginnings in Utah, Crumbl has opened 918 stores across the US and offers online cookie delivery too.

The business has grown exponentially and is now a billion-dollar company, a success which The New York Times attributes greatly to Crumbl’s social media presence. They have five million followers on Instagram, 80 million likes on TikTok (more than Taco Bell and Starbucks combined), and a whole range of beautiful cookies that are born to be famous.

When do new Crumbl Cookies come out?

Crumbl Cookies has an ever-changing menu that drops every single week. The lineup is made of five all-new flavors that are announced on a Sunday and available to purchase the next day, alongside their staple chocolate chip cookie that has stayed the same since opening.

The menu used to be made up of four new flavors with a standing pink sugar cookie as well as the chocolate chip, but due to negative reviews, the sugar cookie was pulled.

The ever-changing menu is part of Crumbl’s appeal. Because they have such a huge social media presence, they know how to keep up with the fast-paced environment that is TikTok and Instagram. On top of this, they know that people love to post Crumbl reviews, and with a new menu every week, these keep on coming.

What are this week’s Crumbl Cookie flavors?

For the week of July 8 to July 14, Crumbl is going old school with its flavors.

Customers can expect to find:

Strawberry Milk ft. (Pirouline): Inspired by a glass of strawberry milk. This features a chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline wafer straw.

Inspired by a glass of strawberry milk. This features a chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline wafer straw. Cake Batter: A trifecta of cake batter goodness including a swirl of cake batter cream cheese frosting and mini cookie cake batter balls.

A trifecta of cake batter goodness including a swirl of cake batter cream cheese frosting and mini cookie cake batter balls. Salted Caramel Cheesecake: A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt. Rocky Road: A chocolate cookie stuffed with marshmallow filling, then covered in semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds.

A chocolate cookie stuffed with marshmallow filling, then covered in semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip: Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips.

Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk: Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Is Crumbl Cookies worth the hype?

The debate surrounding this has been going on since the brand blew up on TikTok, and it seems that the internet is divided over the influencer cookies.

These cookies, which are handmade and topped with aesthetically pleasing ingredients, look really good, but do they taste as good?

Well, first off, they are huge. At around 10-14 inches in diameter and costing $4.50 each, there are definitely more expensive options out there that give you a smaller portion. Some people online were convinced that influencers were just jumping on the hype train for no reason, but several commenters on TikTok have assured skeptics that the hype is real, even for us regular people.

One person on Reddit called out Crumbl, saying: “They’re super overpriced for what they are, because of the quality… almost every cookie is made with the same, flavorless base. They don’t put enough toppings on any of the cookies either. You’d think when they’re charging $4 a cookie, they could afford to add a little bit of dust on top of each cookie.”

So, it seems that half of the population has been pulled in by the crazy flavors, huge cookies, and of course, the iconic pink boxes. But, the other half of the population claim that these cookies are overpriced and not even half as good as grandma makes.

Well, according to The New York Times, the answer isn’t relevant. Whether they are worth the hype, the hype is there regardless. If people are talking about them, people will purchase Crumbl Cookies, and they’ll probably post a review too.

As NYT puts it: “So are the cookies good or not? When you’ve got millions of people debating the question, the answer doesn’t really matter.”

Whatever you think of Crumbl, they are definitely making waves and they made it into our ranking of the best fast food in 2024, but did they come as high up the list as you’d hope?

