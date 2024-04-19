Sour Patch Kids Oreos are totally baffling cookie lovers

A video has been circulating TikTok, featuring Oreo’s new Sour Patch Kids flavor, and the new snack has left viewers completely baffled.

In a TikTok that’s gone on to rack up over 600,00 views on the platform, blogger King Schratz got to try the new cookie flavor.

Oreo never shies away from unusual flavor combinations, evident from the ‘Swedish Fish,’ released back in 2016. This saw Oreo replace their traditional cream filling with bright gummy candy.

The Swedish Fish Oreo received a lot of attention from food bloggers at the time, with one quipping: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should… this cream isn’t perfectly pillowy, soft, and squishy… It’s a little more sticky, chewy, and dare I say…slimy.”

Now, Oreo has teamed up with Sour Patch Kids to create a brand new cookie.

In Schratz’s video titled “SOUR PATCH KIDS OREOS EXIST?!” he holds up the colorful, neon packaging, with an image of Sour Patch Kids gummies sitting on an Oreo cookie.

“Supposedly, these don’t come out for another two weeks, but someone at Walgreens put them out,” he says. “I won’t say which Walgreens because I don’t want to get anyone in trouble.”

He takes a big bite of the cookie, and looks utterly perplexed, taking a minute to ponder before giving his full review.

“They really nailed the flavor of Sour Patch Kids… after a couple of seconds, the sourness really starts to kick in,” he reveals.

He says that he would not eat the new snack on a regular basis, but did enjoy the experience of trying it.

“Bonus footage for those who stayed to the end of the video,” he says, “These are available at the Walgreens in Allendale New Jersey.”

After the TikTok was posted on the platform, people couldn’t wait to weigh in and share their thoughts.

Many were excited about the collab, tagging their friends and writing “It’s not a want – it’s a need.”

Some had tried some other Sour Patch treats in the past, and reminisced about their favorite items: “I remember the Sour Patch Kids ice cream at Dollar General. That was so fire. Bring it back!”

However, some weren’t sold on the new release, saying: “This sounds so gross,” and that it looked “Lowkey nasty.”

Oreo / Sour Patch Kids, both owned by parent company Mondelēz International, are yet to announce an official release date for the product.

This is not the first time the company trialed snack-based crossovers. Back in 2020, they collaborated with Chips Ahoy to create CHIPS AHOY! Cookies with SOUR PATCH KIDS Candy.

These were met with mixed reviews that skewed mainly toward the negative. The general consensus was that “Just because things taste good separately, does not mean they need to be mixed together.”

McDonald’s also announced they were collaborating with a popular cookie brand, but this combination had fans salivating. The new Lotus Biscoff / McDonald’s McFlurry was a surefire hit.