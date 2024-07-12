Pickled cupcakes are the latest ‘must-try’ trend among Gen-Z

Pickled cupcakes, as bizarre as they sound, are now a trend among Gen-Z consumers, and you might be surprised by how they’re made.

Pickle products have risen in popularity exponentially throughout the course of 2024.

If you look at the stats on TikTok, you’ll find that the hashtags #pickle and #pickles have a combination of 540, 200 videos attributed to them. This is the result of several Gen-Z-based trends, including the ever-popular girl dinner, and various pickle-based challenges.

Article continues after ad

Now, people have a new pickle-based obsession to delve into, and it comes in the form of a cupcake. Claussen Pickles and Baked by Melissa have teamed up to create bite-size, pickle-flavored cupcakes, that are bright green in color, and topped with icing and sprinkles.

Baked by Melissa took to Instagram to share the recipe for the new savory and sweet treats. She added butter, sugar, eggs, salt, vanilla, baking soda, pickles, and dill, before showing the finished product and tucking in. “Tastes like pickles,” she proclaimed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the video was posted on the platform, it quickly became viral, with many commenters eager to try out the new treats.

“Stop can’t wait to try,” one said, clearly excited, while another wrote, “I seriously love pickles so much that I would definitely eat a pickled cupcake.”

“The perfect cupcake does not exi-…” another wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Some, however, weren’t so sure about the new creation, writing: “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

Article continues after ad

“Love pickles, but definitely can’t wrap my mind around the massive amount of food coloring in those. Your mouth turned green after your first bite. Love you though,” another said.

The new pickle cupcakes can be bought in a pack of 25 for $37 via Melissa’s website.

This isn’t the only pickle trend that’s gone viral on social media. Back in May, TikTokers were mixing Dr. Pepper and sonic pickles in a strange new combo.

Article continues after ad