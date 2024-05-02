Taco Bell milkshakes are back but they won’t be easy to get

It’s exciting news for lovers of Taco Bell, as milkshakes return to menus – but they won’t be readily available everywhere.

The announcement was made at the Live Mas Live event in February. At these events, food bloggers are invited along to sample some of their test items. Snackolator, who regularly posts fast-food news on social media gave word on the new lineup.

The new milkshakes include four unique flavors – Dulce de Leche, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sweet Vanilla, and Wild Strawberry.

Normally milkshakes are topped with whipped cream and cherries, but Taco Bell is adding their own spin by putting cold foam and churro crumbles on top.

There’s bad news too though, as the milkshakes won’t be available nationwide. As of April 2024, they’re only being tested in Dallas, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois – so you might need to take a road trip if you’re not based in one of these locations.

Reviewing the new milkshakes, he gave his thoughts on the new beverage: “Taco Bell might just have a winner with these new Churro Chiller Shakes if they can just make them into a thicker shake consistency – because the taste is good. When I got to a thick part of the shakes they were so delicious, but most of them were like a melted shake that was just icy.”

Taco Bell first trialed these drinks in December 2023, but similarly, they were only available in select locations. Each drink was presented in a 16oz cup and could be purchased for $4.19.

As customers are well aware, Taco Bell is renowned for scrapping popular food items from its menu, only to bring them back upon public demand. The most recent example is the nacho cheese fries.

This fan-favorite was added and discontinued a whopping ten times. They were very popular in previous years, with 53 million orders in the first two months after their launch in 2018, making up roughly a quarter of all items sold at Taco Bell that year.

Officially called the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, they can be purchased now for $4.99.