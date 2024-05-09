Chick-fil-A is finally releasing their most sought after dessert

Chick-fil-A are making waves on TikTok, with customers clamoring to stores to grab the chain’s most requested dessert now that has released.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious milkshakes and dessert items, but there’s one menu item that’s captured the hearts of fast-food lovers everywhere. That’s right, if you have videos of Chick-fil-A’s new banana pudding circulating your socials – you’re not alone.

TikTokers everywhere have been going crazy for the new menu item, which features a creamy pudding, vanilla wafers, and fresh banana slices. It’s just like grandma used to make.

Unfortunately, there is a big catch – the new pudding is only being tested at select locations across Georgia.

But at the locations where it is being sold, people gave the new pudding glowing reviews, with one proclaiming: “Y’all. Ya’ll. This be a 10 out of 10… when I tell y’all this … be so … good. Oh, my god,” clearly surprised by how tasty it was.

People responded saying that they “NEEDED,” to try it, and that they hoped it would be at their local store.

The dessert currently retails at $4.59, but may vary depending on location. It was added to select menus on April 8 and is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

The banana pudding—layered with creamy pudding, vanilla wafers, and fresh banana slices— is only a permanent item at The Dwarf House (Chick-fil-A’s birthplace) in Hapeville, Georgia.

