Bojangles have just brought out a new sweet treat for customers to try, and it has the whole of TikTok salivating.

Bojangles are returning to their Southern roots, bringing out a classic Peach Cobbler dessert featuring homemade buttermilk biscuit dough, baked and covered with sweet peaches, then finished with icing and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The new menu release has become something of a trend on TikTok, with people racing to their cars and heading over to the nearest Bojangles store to grab one.

One of these videos comes from TikToker Kailyn Nino, who started out the video by removing the dessert from the Bojangles bag, and saying “Oh my gosh, my mouth is watering.”

“Smells like a homemade peach cobbler,” she said, before putting a spoonful in her mouth.

“So flavorful and moist she said,” comparing it to one her mom used to make when she was growing up.

Another family went to try the new treat themselves, but weren’t quite as impressed by the flavor. Though they enjoyed it, they ultimately rated it a “6/10,” saying that it tasted quite lemon-ey.

People in the comments section seemed enthralled by the new product however, and said “Yes, it’s so good and I work there.”

“Omg I love Bojangle’s sweet potato pie too, I can’t wait to try,” another wrote.

Bojangles are currently selling the new dessert for $1.99, and it will run for a limited time nationwide while supplies last.

Bojangles isn’t the only fast food chain that’s bringing new sweet snacks to menus. Krispy Kreme announced that they were bringing out a whole new doughnut line inspired by French delicacies.