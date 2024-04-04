Wendy’s reveals all new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty

Wendy’s have announced the release of their all-new White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty, but it’s not that easy to get.

The Wendy’s Frostys are a staple of the chain’s menu, and are beloved by many fast food fans. Most recently, they debuted their Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, which takes a spin on the classic creaminess of the vanilla flavor, but packs a punch with its sweet orange notes.

Now, they’ve announced the release of their White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty, but you might need to take a road trip to grab one, as they’re only being released in Canada.

The White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty has the same vanilla base, but has a delectable strawberry puree swirl and is topped with plenty of white chocolate shavings.

A TikToker from Canada got there early and gave her review of the new item. She said that although the base tasted great, the chocolate on top wasn’t really working.

“It tastes good! Honestly, it tastes like a strawberry sundae. The white chocolate shavings taste like crayons though,” she said.

Fans in the US were not put off though, and felt super jealous of the new item, writing: “Omg. We NEED this in the US!”

Another on Reddit lamented, “This looks amazing, the US always misses out on all the really cool releases.”

Another item is going viral, as McDonald’s India announced that they’d be collabing with Lotus Biscoff to deliver a new drink and McFlurry.