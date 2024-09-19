Wendy’s set to launching Frosty sundaes in three exclusive flavors

The iconic Frosty is a treat that we all know and love, but now, Wendy’s are set to launch new Frosty Sundaes to give the iconic dessert a well-deserved upgrade.

Frosty Sundaes are currently being tested at select stores in Ohio, but if the tests go well, this item will be set to roll out nationwide in 2025.

The new dessert is very McFlurry-esque, and takes the regular Frosty and turns it into an ice-cream sundae by mixing in toppings. So, here’s what’s being tested:

Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae: Your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty topped with Lucky Charms Marshmallows, Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, and whipped cream.

Your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty topped with Lucky Charms Marshmallows, Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, and whipped cream. Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae: Your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty topped with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Oreo cookie pieces, and whipped cream.

Your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty topped with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce, Oreo cookie pieces, and whipped cream. Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae: Your choice of vanilla or chocolate Frosty topped with sprinkles, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream.

Aside from the Frosty, which has sparked some debate over whether it is a drink or a dessert, Wendy’s doesn’t actually have a dessert option, so this could be a welcome change for those who crave something sweet after their Baconator.

When Snackolator announced these test items on their Instagram, Wendy’s fans were getting excited in the comments:

“Better pass that test, need these in Cali.” One person noted, clearly hoping to see a nationwide release soon.

“My back just got bigger smh”, another joked, worrying that these desserts could almost be too good.

Another Instagram user commented that Wendy’s had been testing these for a while and that every time they head to their local restaurant, they are always sold out of the Lucky Charms one, which could be good news for people looking to see these available across the country.

