Wendy’s reveals limited edition flavor to replace popular Vanilla Cream Frosty

Much to fans’ excitement, Wendy’s announced that they’d be bringing out a brand new limited edition flavored frosty, that’s set to replace the ever popular Vanilla Cream.

We’ve all fallen prey to the hype when Wendy’s announce a new flavored Frosty. Back in November, customers went wild as they brought out a seasonal Peppermint Frosty ready for the holidays.

Now, Wendy’s have announced that they’ll be axing the Vanilla Cream Frosty for a limited time, while they bring out a brand new flavor ready for springtime.

This new flavor will grace menus on March 19, so make sure you set your calendar date!

Article continues after ad

What is the new Wendy’s Frosty flavor?

Wendy’s

So what is the brand new flavor Wendy’s is releasing this month? It’s none other than the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. This drink is pure nostalgia, and brings us right back to our childhoods.

It takes a spin on the classic creaminess of the vanilla flavor, but packs a punch with its sweet orange notes.

Article continues after ad

This new flavor is set to join the ever-popular Chocolate Frosty on menus, and follows on from the previous seasonally-inspired successes of Wendy‘s Strawberry, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Frosty beverages.

The drink will be available for a limited time at participating Wendy’s stores, so make sure to grab yours while it lasts.

Article continues after ad

Fans can also bag some more treats in March, as Krispy Kreme unveiled their St. Patricks Day collection.