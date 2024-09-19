Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty finally returns for $1 but it won’t last long

The classic Vanilla Frosty at Wendy’s is finally back, much to the excitement of fast-food lovers everywhere, and even better, you can grab it for only $1 for the rest of the month.

When it comes to Wendy’s releases, very few are as exciting as the unveiling of a new Frosty flavor. The chain regularly release new seasonal offerings for fans to indulge in, with the latest being the Triple Berry, which combined blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry, packing a real fruity punch.

Previous to this, we were given the Orange Creamsicle Frosty, which gave us an “orange cream pop blended with creamy vanilla soft serve,” making it the perfect treat for the warmer months.

But during this hiatus between summer and fall, Wendy’s have brought back their most iconic Frosty flavor to date, vanilla.

Wendy’s Everyone’s favorite Frosty has finally returned

That’s right, everyone’s favorite icy shake is back. Cool, creamy, and refreshing, you can savor this new treat throughout the whole of September, and the best thing? It can be purchased for only $1 for the remainder of the month, so make sure you grab it while it lasts.

Customers on Instagram were glad to see it return, writing: I don’t know why they got rid of it before. It’s literally one of the best flavors aka vanilla ice cream.”

“Finally! Stop taking vanilla away!” another exclaimed.

“I had no idea that they made the mistake of discontinuing the vanilla flavor,” one said, determined that Wendy’s should make it a permanent offering.

There’s no word yet as to what Wendy’s fall time Frosty might be this year, or if they plan to release one. Back in 2023, we were given the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Whether or not these two beverages make their return this year is still to be determined.