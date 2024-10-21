Pizza Hut has a very special surprise for NYC diners during National Pizza Month

Pizza Hut is expanding its horizons for National Pizza Month as it opens a wild new restaurant in NYC and it’s only big enough for one customer.

Pizza Hut has nearly 20,000 restaurants across 105 countries, making it one of the largest pizza companies in the world.

Despite their proximity, Pizza Hut wanted to give their loyal customers another reason to join them for lunch or dinner. That’s why the restaurant is opening a new storefront in NYC for just two days.

The limited-time Pizza Hut, which will open in honor of October’s National Pizza Month, offers a unique experience separate from the norm, though. Most specifically, the restaurant will only be serving one person at a time.

Interested customers already caused the online bookings to sell out. However, you can book a 15-minute reservation on a first-come, first-served basis in person.

The single-person location will be at 50th and Center Boulevard in Astoria, Queens on October 22 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and October 23 from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The menu is already set for the lucky diners, which features a six-inch Personal Pan Pizza. However, customers will be able to customize their pie to their liking.

In discussing Pizza Hut’s intentions for its newest expansion, the restaurant’s chief marketing officer, Melissa Friebe, commented how excited she was to be offering pizza lovers a unique dining experience.

“Our Personal Pan Pizza is a fan favorite, and we are excited to introduce a new way to enjoy it to pizza enthusiasts,” Friebe said. “We’re not just serving pizza — we’re reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern, and of course, personalized way.”

“It’s a fun and fresh take on celebrating one of our most iconic offerings fusing together what our guests have always loved about our brand with what they are excited about with our future: modern toppings and recipes, innovative concepts, and Instagram-worthy experiences.”

Earlier this August, Pizza Hut offered another exclusive opportunity. For a limited time, eligible restaurants allowed customers to pay for their My Box meal by showing employees a TikTok featuring their food. In return, customers were given their next My Box for free.