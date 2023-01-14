McDonald’s customer pulls up to drive-thru with horse in car

A woman went viral on TikTok after pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-thru with a tiny horse in the back of her car.

Customers on their way to pick up fast food were left speechless after spotting an unusual suspect in the backseat of a vehicle.

In a viral clip with over 976,000 views, a TikToker shared the hilarious scene in front of her, as a woman pulled up to order with a tiny horse in her car.

The customer winded down her window and asked the owner of the pony: “Is that a horse in your car?”

The adorable animal poked his head out the window looking all around him, and even nodded several times as the question was asked.

“He’s excited for his ice cream,” the owner responded while laughing. “Oh my God,” the customer recording the video said in disbelief.

As both cars moved through the McDonald’s drive-thru, the woman pointed at her horse and called out, “that’s Rocco.”

In the comments, viewers were left in hysterics, and couldn’t get over the fact that Rocco was nodding to the TikToker’s question.

“‘Is that a horse in your car?’ Horse nods. Ofc he does!” one viewer wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji.

“‘Horse is like ‘yup’ I talked mom into road trip in her car,'” another quipped.

“‘Is that a horse in your car?’ Me: ‘No it’s a mermaid,'” a third joked joked

Others were disappointed they didn’t get to see the miniature pony eating ice cream.

“Why didn’t you record Rocko getting his treat. Damn it,” one commented.

“Ohhh part 2 please… I wanna see him eating an ice cream,” another said.

This is just the latest drive-thru moment to go viral on TikTok, after a customer’s attempt at ordering through McDonald’s AI ended in disaster.