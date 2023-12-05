Woman’s $30 budget Costco birthday has viewers obsessed

A woman took to TikTok to share how she created a cheap birthday in Costco for under $30, and people were blown away.

In a video that’s gained over two million views on TikTok, a thrifty shopper has shared how she celebrated her birthday this year, by purchasing all of the celebratory items from Costco.

The popular blogger, who frequently posts beauty and lifestyle content on her channel, invited six family members with her to the store to pick up items.

“Today is my birthday, and I’m having my birthday dinner at Costco,” she says, looking excitedly into the camera.

“This is going to be the cheapest birthday dinner ever,” she proclaims. Her and the party ordered five hot dogs, a chicken bake, a chicken Caesar salad, a cheese pizza pie and sodas, with the bill wrapping up at $30.88.

The workers fashioned a table for Madison, and even brought her a free birthday cake.

TikTok weigh in on budget $30 birthday

The video has gained a whole lot of attention, with commenters weighing in on the TikTok star’s budget birthday meal.

Many were super excited about Madison’s experience, proclaiming: “If Costco had a party room it would be sold out constantly. This is a brilliant idea.”

Another shared: “My kid has picked Costco the last 3 years for his bday dinner! He’s 4.”

Some were touched by the simplicity of the meal, stating: “Great reminder that life doesn’t have to be complicated!!! Happy belated birthday.”

One user even went so far as to say that they’d like their wedding held at costco: “People think I’m crazy but I’d like a Costco wedding… (I’d) have every guest buy me something from my Costco online wishlist.”

Costco isn’t the only store making waves, as Walmart’s deli hot bar has become a TikTok sensation.