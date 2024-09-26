Couple goes viral after taking over Aldi’s aisle to celebrate their engagement

Newly engaged couple, Holly Walker and Charles Phillips, both love Aldi’s grocery store so much that the company helped the pair celebrate their engagement.

After Charles proposed to his soon-to-be bride, the couple went to the same Aldi’s aisle where they had their first date.

“Aldi is a shared love of ours, so it’s always been a thing between us! We took our very first selfie IN Aldi!” Holly exclaimed on Facebook.

She noted that shortly after their engagement, the store’s PR team contacted her, asking if she and Charles would like to celebrate inside their local Aldi.

“We were shook, to say the least. We thought it was surely a joke of some kind. Nope, no joke. It was the real deal,” Holly said.

When it was time for their candlelit dinner, Holly and Charles were gifted with a catered meal. While the candles added to the romanticism of it all, they were included in the setting as a nod to why they went to Aldi on their first date. At the time, Holly wanted to look for a specific candle she had seen on the store’s “aisle of shame” Facebook group.

“It’s not every day you hear about people having candlelit dinners in [Aldi], but that is exactly what we did tonight,” Holly shared.

Aldi also posted about their celebratory moment, taking to social media to gloat about the happy couple. “We helped these lovebirds celebrate their engagement in the place where it all started – the ALDI Finds aisle. Turns out, happily ever after is an ALDI thing. & Where others found low prices, Charles and Holly found romance.”

“This is the sweetest damn thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote a moved viewer of their bizarre yet heartwarming Aldi’s celebration.

“Couple goals,” added another.

Aldi isn’t the only big brand that’s prepared to support a happy couple celebrate their love, either. In fact, McDonald’s has a catering package that customers can buy for their weddings. The package includes 100 McChickens, 100 boxes of nuggets, or 100 Big Macs – all for about $267.