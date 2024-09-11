Woman stunned after getting viral heart-shaped Walmart birthday cake

In a TikTok video, two women were absolutely stunned after they ordered a viral vintage heart-shaped cake from Walmart, with several commenters stunned after having paid five times the price for a similar cake elsewhere.

The video was first uploaded on September 5, when user Kala revealed the custom cake she’d ordered was in fact, from Walmart’s bakery.

She gleefully addressed viewers in the video, with a look of disbelief still etched on her face, stating: “Bro, I literally cannot y’all, It looks just like the picture. Hold on.”

She turned the camera around so viewers could see the cake box in full view, before lifting the lid up to reveal the words ‘Twenty fine’ written in brown-colored lettering. “I’m gonna crash out and scream. It looks so good,” she said excitedly.

The video went super viral on the platform, racking up over seven million views, with users equally amazed by the cake shown in the clip.

“Lmao I paid $125 I could’ve just gone to Walmart?” one asked, clearly disappointed that they’d missed out.

“My birthday is in seven days… this gotta be a sign to go to Walmart,” another wrote.

“Walmart EATSS! But $17?!? Wow, I’m about to buy one just because,” a third concurred.

Some asked how Kala managed to order the viral heart-shaped cake, as they’d had some trouble getting one from their local store.

Though the cakes can be ordered online, Kala explained that she’d physically gone to the store to make her custom order request. “Go to the bakery area and let them know that you want to customize a cake for your birthday or whatever,” she explained.

It turned out that Walmart don’t actually make heart-shaped cakes as one of their standard products, but the baker she spoke to that day made an expectation: “She actually was not supposed to do that. But she did it for me anyway because I told her that I was not going to complain.”

Kala isn’t the only fortunate Walmart customer who’s managed to grab one of these coveted cakes. Back in April, another customer managed to snag a zodiac-sign cake from their store for a price that left viewers shocked.

But Walmart isn’t the only chain that hosts unexpectedly cheap birthday treats. In 2023, a woman managed to get the “cheapest birthday ever” at Costco, including five hot dogs, a chicken bake, a chicken Caesar salad, a cheese pizza pie, sodas, and even a whole birthday cake for $30.