Waffle House’s new limited time menu item packs a serious punch

Waffle House has announced they’re bringing out a brand new, limited edition menu item that fans can indulge in, and it sounds absolutely delicious.

Waffle House unveiled the exciting news that they would be expanding their menu, this time releasing all new strawberry flavored waffles.

The release was announced via an Instagram post on Waffle Houses’ official page. “The sweet taste of summertime. Strawberry Waffles are back! Available for a limited time at participating locations,” the post reads.

People were eager to find out which Waffle House locations selling the new flavor. The popular chain responded saying that they were “available at every location except for five restaurants in Kentucky.”

Article continues after ad

Everyone was excited about the new release, with one saying: “Yessssssss time for a mixed berry waffle like the old days.”

“Time to re-big my back,” another joked.

Many wanted to know how long this new release would last for, asking: “How long are they available?”

Article continues after ad

Waffle House gave fans some good news, letting them know they’d be able to enjoy the strawberry waffles “through the spring and summer months.”

There were some more exciting releases in April, as McDonald’s announced they’d be teaming up with Lotus Biscoff to present an all new drink and McFlurry.