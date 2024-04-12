EntertainmentFood

Waffle House’s new limited time menu item packs a serious punch

Lauren Lewis
Waffle House strawberry flavorWaffle House

Waffle House has announced they’re bringing out a brand new, limited edition menu item that fans can indulge in, and it sounds absolutely delicious. 

Waffle House unveiled the exciting news that they would be expanding their menu, this time releasing all new strawberry flavored waffles. 

The release was announced via an Instagram post on Waffle Houses’ official page. “The sweet taste of summertime. Strawberry Waffles are back! Available for a limited time at participating locations,” the post reads. 

People were eager to find out which Waffle House locations selling the new flavor. The popular chain responded saying that they were “available at every location except for five restaurants in Kentucky.”

Everyone was excited about the new release, with one saying: “Yessssssss time for a mixed berry waffle like the old days.”

“Time to re-big my back,” another joked.

Many wanted to know how long this new release would last for, asking: “How long are they available?”

Waffle House gave fans some good news, letting them know they’d be able to enjoy the strawberry waffles “through the spring and summer months.”

There were some more exciting releases in April, as McDonald’s announced they’d be teaming up with Lotus Biscoff to present an all new drink and McFlurry.

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Man takes banana to Dairy Queen
Food
Dairy Queen customer goes viral after bringing his own bananas for banana split
Lauren Lewis
Burger King whopper
Food
Is Burger King discontinuing the Whopper after 40 years?
Maddy Kinkead
McDonald's detective conan collab
Food
McDonald’s and Detective Conan collab with new menu item but there’s a catch
Lauren Lewis
New cheese dough-snacks from Krispy Kreme
Food
Krispy Kreme’s bizarre white chocolate and cheese donuts are here but there’s a catch
Maddy Kinkead
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech