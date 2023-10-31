TikToker eats for 8 hours straight at buffet before getting meal comped

TikToker Madison ate at the Fogo De Chao buffet for over eight hours before having her meal kindly comped.

Having already dined at various other buffets for multiple hours at once, TikToker Madison recently went to the Fogo De Chao. This restaurant features an all-you-can-eat buffet, and she wanted to see how long she could stay before getting kicked out.

Even if she can bust down pounds of food in one sitting, some restaurants have rules for how long a person can eat at their buffet.

Luckily for Madison, Fogo De Chao decided to allow her to dine for as long as she wanted. Also, they even comped her meal afterward.

Instagram: fogo Fogo De Chao restaurant and buffet

TikToker gets free seafood after getting recognized at buffet

Madison arrived at Fogo De Chao around 11 a.m. to enjoy however long she would be allowed to dine at their $50 buffet.

Not sure what to expect, Madison started strong and continued to eat plate after plate for over eight hours.

While enjoying banana pudding on top of steak, loads of desserts, and plenty more, Madison showed the time stamp on her watch every couple of hours to let her TikTok followers know that she hadn’t stopped the timer.

Though she’s been kicked out of a hibachi and Cici’s buffet, Madison was pleased to find that Fogo De Chao was allowing her to stay as long as she intended.

One server of the eatery even recognized Madison from her TikTok videos and went back to alarm their manager. Moments later, the server came back to her table with free lobster and shrimp.

Those who have seen Madison’s immaculate take-down at Fogo De Chao took to her comments to applaud her dining experience. “Wow, that’s a place I’d visit just because they were so hospitable to you. I wouldn’t stay hours, of course but that’s quality, especially in these times,” one person wrote.

Another penned, “I love this place, the management is the absolute best no matter what location you go to.”

What’s more, after Madison was finally done eating, the restaurant comped her entire meal. She then gave the servers $400 to split in their pool of tips. Can you say success?