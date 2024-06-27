Whataburger brings back its most iconic burger thanks to popular demand

Whataburger is bringing back one of customers’ favorite burgers, but only for a limited time, so make sure you grab it while it lasts.

Whataburger is bringing back one of its most popular spicy burgers just in time for the summer season. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich has been a long-standing fan-favorite at the chain, with countless social media calls being made for it to return.

Customers have called it “the best WB menu item of all time,” and have been demanding to see it return to menus.

Now it seems we’re in luck, as it’s finally made its way to the Whataburger menu. The sandwich will run for a limited time only and while supplies last, so you’ll need to be quick.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich features three crispy Whatachick’n Strips smothered in Whataburger’s original spicy Buffalo Sauce and topped with cool Buttermilk Ranch and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, all packed together in a five-inch bun.

“The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich was an instant hit when it was first introduced,” Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said.

“Since then, our fans have consistently demanded we bring it back, and we’ve been happy to oblige. While this unique flavor combination will be a welcome return for many guests, we’re also thrilled to introduce it in our new markets.”

After Whataburger announced the return of the sandwich on social media, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it, writing: “Thank the Whataburger GODS! Getting this every day now.”

“I know where I’m going today, later tonight, and tomorrow,” another wrote in, clearly excited.

“Never been so excited. I’ve been waiting and waiting for this to come back! Omg,” one commenter chimed in.

Whataburger isn’t the only chain bringing out new releases this summer. Sonic just announced its new lineup which includes a total of six new drinks.