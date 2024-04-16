Subway set to release Footlong Cheesy Dippers

Subway are all set to release their Footlong Cheesy Dippers, which will join their Footlong Pretzels, Footlong Churros, and Footlong Cookies.

One of the most popular fast food releases of 2023 included the footlong lines released by Subway. The brand caused quite a stir, and excited fans with their Footlong Cookies, which really made waves following their release.

Now, Subway is set to release a brand new footlong item that fans will be able to chow down on – the Footlong Cheese Dippers.

This follows a post by popular food blogger, snackolator, who teased at the release on their Instagram page.

He shared an image of an ad displaying the dippers, writing: “This was from an ad that was being run in a test market for these dippers and they came in three varieties: Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese, and Double Cheese.

“Each one uses the new Lavash bread that all Subway wraps are now using and have the ingredients rolled up and the cheese melts inside to give you a nice, gooey snack kind of like the Taco Bell cheesy roll-ups.

“I am not sure exactly when they’re rolling out nationwide, but I believe it will be pretty soon,” they wrote.

According to the ad, the new Footlong Cheese Dippers will be sold at $3 each, and are currently being run at a test market.

