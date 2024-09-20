Taco Bell bring back viral giant Cheez-It

Taco Bell has brought back one of their most viral items of the whole of 2024, the giant Cheez-Its, and this time you can build your own cheesy snacks.

The first Cheez-It x Taco Bell items were introduced in back May after they performed incredibly well at previous test markets.

They quickly went viral on social media, with videos circulating of customers rushing over to their local store to get their hands on the new release.

Like many fan-favorite Taco Bell items, they only stuck around for a limited time, before they were ultimately scrapped from menus. Thankfully, the chain has announced the good news that they’ll be bringing back the giant Cheez-It (which is 16 times the cracker’s usual size) to dig into once again.

Taco Bell

Customers will be able to pick up two Cheez-It-inspired items from the new launch, including an upgraded version of one of their May releases. These include:

Cheez-It Tostado – A new take on a classic Mexican tostada, but instead of a fried tortilla base, it’s layered on a giant Cheez-It topped with seasoned beef, salsa, sour cream, and lettuce.

Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme – Just like the previous release, the Crunchwrap contains seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crispy lettuce, and sour cream. But, instead of just one Cheez-It packed in the middle, it now has two.

In addition, you’ll also be able to pick up one of the giant Cheez-It crackers by itself for $1, so that you can create your own cheesy innovations in the comfort of your own home.

If you’re feeling super hungry, you can also grab a $10 Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap combo. This includes the Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a beef-filled 5-Layer Burrito, the chain’s iconic Nacho Fries, and a medium drink.

This isn’t the only Taco Bell release that’s got people talking this September, as they’ve also brought out a ‘Nostalgia Menu,’ that contains some of the most popular fan favorites from the past 60 years.