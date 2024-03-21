Subway set to ditch Coke for another drink in 2025

Subway is about to make a big change to their menus in 2025, as the company has announced that they’ll be forgoing ther partnership with Coca Cola in place of another popular drink.

Starting on January 1, 2025, Subway is switching their supplier for another drink, contracting themselves in for ten years. This beverage is none other than Pepsi.

The popular sandwich chain, which has headquarters in Miami and Shelton, Conn., revealed they had also extended their Frito-Lay partnership through to 2030, bringing the snack and beverage contracts together under one supplier.

Within this new contract, Subway fans will be able to order Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, MTN DEW, Tropicana, Lipton, and Aquafina.

Representatives of Subway commented saying: “It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees.”

The president of Pepsi also weighed in on the new partnership, saying: “Together, we’re elevating the consumer experience with dynamic beverage and snack offerings — including those that appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers — bringing new flavors to Subway fans in a powerful way.”

This new menu change will roll out in all US locations at the start of 2025.