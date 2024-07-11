Subway releases ‘boldest’ ever Footlong Subs just in time for summer 

Subway has announced three new bold sandwich flavors to indulge in this summer season, as well as some new sauces.

The sandwich brand is making some significant updates to the menu, releasing new items, and bringing back classics that are a staple of the chain.

Kicking things off are Subway’s summer sauces. After being pulled from menus three years ago, the BBQ sauce is back after popular demand, and combines hickory smoke, black pepper, and red pepper, along with a series of spices.

Subway is also bringing out a brand new sauce too, called the Cheddar Cheese sauce, which combines mature cheddar cheese, parmesan, and the classic American cheese.

Subway There are three new subs to try this summer

Subway is also introducing something called ‘SubKrunch,’ which is a crunchy topping that helps to give a bit of added texture to sandwiches.

But the biggest release comes in the form of three new subs:

Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken – Combines rotisserie-style chicken topped with Monterey Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles. They’re paired with Honey Mustard and smokey BBQ sauce.

– Combines rotisserie-style chicken topped with Monterey Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles. They’re paired with Honey Mustard and smokey BBQ sauce. Spicy Nacho Chicken – Pairs rotisserie-style chicken with green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, SubKrunch, Cheddar Cheese sauce, and Creamy Sriracha sauce to switch up the heat.

– Pairs rotisserie-style chicken with green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, SubKrunch, Cheddar Cheese sauce, and Creamy Sriracha sauce to switch up the heat. Cheesy Garlic Steak – Mixes sliced steak with green peppers, red onions and SubKrunch, paired with Roasted Garlic Aioli and Cheddar Cheese sauce.

“Subway’s new menu update is all about great flavor at a great value and giving our guests new ways to take their footlong subs and snacks to the next level,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Subway.

“These bold new bites offer even more compelling reasons to visit your local Subway restaurant this summer to discover your new favorite footlong.”

The new menu is currently available nationwide across the US.

This isn’t the only fast food release that’s got customers salivating this July, as Burger King has just dropped its spiciest menu ever.