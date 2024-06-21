Subway is taking deliveries to a whole new level on World UFO Day

To celebrate World UFO Day on June 24, Subway are taking a step into the future by delivery subs, cookies, and more – via drones.

This will only be available in select cities, but even if you’re not in the flying zone, they’ll be offering out-of-this-world savings for everyone across the country.

The brand’s all-new footlong dippers, footlong cookies, and of course, iconic footlong subs, will be flying over your head towards the most VIP of Rewards members.

Residents of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and Orlando should look out for these UFOs (Ultimate Footlong Offerings) flying through the sky on June 24. To find out if you’re eligible for this special delivery, check your Rewards app on the day, place an order, and if you’re one of the top members in the area, drones will be an available delivery option.

Subway Get your sub via drone this summer.

If you don’t make the cut for drone delivery, have no fear, because Subway have some stellar deals for everyone on World UFO Day. Through July 1, unlock Subway’s Ultimate Footlong Offering by using promo code UFODAY on the Subway App or Subway.com. Grab a recently launched Footlong Dipper, as well as a footlong cookie, and your favorite sub.

Footlong Dippers offer the perfect swirl of cheese and meat, tightly rolled in Subway’s soft and bubbly lavash-style bread, in three varieties — Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese and Double Cheese. Every warm, gooey Dipper order comes with a choice of one of Subway’s 11 signature sauces, offering 33 different flavor combinations.

Subway isn’t the first fast food restaurant to take its delivery service to new heights with drone delivery, as Wendy’s tested this back in March 2024 at select locations.

McDonald’s is also helping customers to save this summer, as it’s just announced all of the items included in its $5 value meal.