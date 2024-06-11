KFC rivals Wendy’s Saucy Nuggets with brand new nugget lineup and summer deal

KFC is set to rival Wendy’s with its brand new nugget lineup that’s perfect for chowing down on during warm summer months.

Wendy’s has been in the limelight this June with the release of their brand new Saucy Nuggets, which have finally made it to menus after a long test phase.

The nuggets come in four flavors, including Buffalo, Ghost Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, plus a new flavor – Honey BBQ.

Speaking of the decision to release Saucy Nuggets nationwide, Wendy’s Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Li said: “what they [Gen Z] want to eat protein-wise [is] chicken, chicken, chicken.” This is true according to a survey conducted by Piper Sandler, who found that Chick-fil-A was the most popular restaurant among teens.

Matt Turner / Static Media Wendy’s has released its own version of Saucy Nuggets

But Wendy’s isn’t the only one taking note. Mega-popular chicken chain KFC is stepping up its game too, bringing out its series of nuggets.

This summer’s nuggets include:

Honey BBQ: A sweet, smoky, and tangy sauce with brown sugar and honey rounding out the tanginess of tomato and secret spices. This fan-favorite classic BBQ sauce is made for the traditionalists.

Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic, and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you.

“In response to requests from our customers, we’re rolling out our popular Honey BBQ sauce on our nuggets. KFC guests have loved our Saucy Nuggets and we’re excited to continue to introduce new flavors into the mix,” said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S.

“Our Saucy Nuggets are made the KFC way – starting with our 100% white meat chicken nuggets, hand-breaded by our cooks with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices and sauced to perfection.”

In addition to this, to add great value to their meals, KFC is extending its popular $10 Tuesdays deal. This means you can grab a bucket of KFC’s eight drumsticks and thighs for only ten dollars every Tuesday.

In other KFC news, a customer filmed herself taking a ride aboard KFC’s ‘gravy train,’ going mega viral in the process.