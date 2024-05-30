Subway finally bring back the footlong cookie

Subway is finally bringing back its fan-favorite footlong cookie – and those who remember it can’t wait for the return.

Subway has announced the highly anticipated return of its Footlong Cookie across the country. After overwhelming demand, this fan-favorite item, packed with gooey chocolate chips and served warm for just $5, rejoined Subway’s Sidekicks menu of footlong snacks.

The cookie is currently on sale, with Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, explaining, “The Footlong Cookie has delighted millions of Americans since its debut in January, sparking unprecedented demand. We worked diligently to replenish our supply and meet the cravings of our customers, bringing a footlong dose of happiness this summer.”

Subway The footlong cookies are a much-loved treat at Subway.

In a press release, Subway says that according to a recent US survey, Subway’s Footlong Cookie is a welcome return. 70% of participants said that eating a Footlong Cookie made their day better, while 77% of Gen Z respondents said that the return of the Footlong Cookie “brightened” their day too.

“Subway has sold more than five million Footlong Cookies since it joined the menu alongside the Cinnabon Footlong Churro and Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel,” the brand explained.

The new cookies will be available at restaurants across the country, as well as online at Subway.com and through the Subway App

“Subway also made headlines after they announced they’d be ditching Coke to present fans with another popular beverage.”