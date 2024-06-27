Heinz release new sauce containing every single flavor

Heinz is taking its sauce recipes to new heights this summer season, releasing a new variety that combines all of its different flavors into one.

Heinz is known for creating flavor concoctions for customers to indulge in. Some of its most popular include the classic mayo and barbecue and the fiery mayo and sriracha.

Now, Heinz isn’t just adding two flavors to the mix, but 14. That’s right, 14 sauce flavors have been combined together to create the brand’s craziest sauce yet. The new release is aptly named the Every Sauce, and is rolling out just in time for the summer season.

Article continues after ad

“A delicious combination of not one, not two, but fourteen tasty sauces, from our rich and herby Burger Sauce to our creamy and indulgent Truffle Mayo (it tastes better than it sounds, trust us). This one is for the truly obsauced,” said Heinz.

There is a catch however, as only 100 bottles of the Every Sauce exist, and customers will have the opportunity to win one by taking a quiz via the Heinz website.

Article continues after ad

If you’re successful and manage to prove your sauce-based obsession, your name will be entered as a potential winner for one of the coveted sauce bottles. Heinz will draw their winners at random on June 28, so make sure to get involved.

Article continues after ad

The only catch is that in order to win, you must be a UK resident.

Surprisingly, this might not be the weirdest combination we’ve seen from Heinz. Back in June, the popular sauce brand jumped on the TikTok trend that had customers slathering tomato ketchup on KitKat cookies, encouraging their employees to try out the new snack.