Subway customers claim restaurant gave them a raw footlong cookie

A pair of Subway customers were reliving their footlong cookie experience, when they realized the first time they’d tried the snack, it was raw.

For some Subway consumers, the cookies are almost more iconic than the restaurant’s subs. This year the chain expanded their sweet menu offerings with the Footlong Cookie.

The chain describes their Footlong Cookies as “thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips.” Which certainly sounds tempting enough. However, a pair of Subway customers on TikTok who tried the snack have claimed they were first served the dessert raw.

TikTok user @jcmillmill, who goes by jULES on the platform, shared the revelation with viewers with the onscreen caption: “Watch my roommate and I realize we ate an entire raw footlong Subway cookie.”

The pair were reminiscing about the incident as they tried their second (and much warmer) Footlong Cookie when they realized.

“I don’t think ours was f**king cooked!” The tiktoker’s roommate exclaimed from off camera. After thinking about it for a moment, jULES replies with a hushed “that’s so true.”

The friend continues to describe their first experience with a Footlong Cookie, describing it as “not raw, but it wasn’t cooked.”

One user replied to the roommate’s description of the cookie directly in the comments. “Not raw but it wasn’t cooked, girl that’s raw,” they joked.

Subway/Gerardo Mora The pair of roommates didn’t realize the Footlong cookies were supposed to be warmed up.

Other viewers offered the pair reassurances that their cookie was not actually raw. “I work at subway and the footlong cookies are precooked. We just warm them up.” One user posted.

jULES responded saying “that’s a good sign!” Then reiterating she thinks the first one the pair tried hadn’t been warmed.