Starbucks replace popular collectable mugs to unveil all-new Discovery Series

Starbucks will be scrapping the ever-popular Been There mug series, to reveal a brand new mug collection featuring some of the most iconic cities in the US.

Starbucks mugs have been a favorite among avid collectors and travellers for many years. The journey first began back in 1994, with the City Mug Collector Series. This collection displayed cities around the world, including the new markets of London, Bangkok and Paris.

Since these iconic mugs first appeared, there have been four more collections added, including the Skyline Series, the City Scenes Series, the Architecture Series, the Global Series, and the most recent Been There Series.

Now, Starbucks have released their all-new Discovery Series in stores, providing fans with some fresh designs to add to their collection. The new mugs include Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, New York City, Hawaii, California, Michigan, Oregon, and Las Vegas, to name a few.

Commenting on the new release, Starbucks stated: “The Discovery Series uses colorful overlapping icons to create a living narrative of each location.

“The team tested a variety of illustration styles with customers, and settled on solid, color-blocked and layered shapes that make up the silhouette of each icon. With imperfect angles and tiny details, the artist’s hand is apparent.”

The new mugs are currently available for purchase at all participating Starbucks stores across the US. Each mug will retail at $25 each.

It is expected that the demand for these will be high, as Starbucks mugs have always been coveted by fans. There are many videos featured on TikTok, showcasing people’s massive collections.

One of these viral video’s comes from Jaden, who showed his mom’s collection. In the video, we see rows upon rows of Starbucks mugs closely packed together, clearly the subject of years worth of collecting.

There’s even an online Starbucks mug database created by fans, dedicated to supplying people with a comprehensive collectors guide.

In other Starbucks collectors’ news, the brand have announced that they’ll once again be teaming up with Target, to release a limited edition pale blue Stanley cup following on from the success of their pink, Valentine’s edition.