Starbucks reveals a new Matcha Latte that comes with a collectible cup

Starbucks have unveiled a brand new Matcha Latte which comes complete with a reusable cup that is perfect for keeping your beverages hot and toasty.

The Starbucks Premium Mixes have become incredibly popular throughout the years, made from the same 100% arabica beans used in store, you can simply add the sachet to your cup, pour in some hot water, then sit back and enjoy the beverage in the comfort of your own home.

The instant mixes sold by the chain in the US, however, are relatively limited, with the Caramel Latte, Cinnamon Dolce, and White Mocha being some of the most popular.

Starbucks The new cup features a series of motifs to remind you of your travels

Starbucks Japan, however, have a new Premium Mix on sale that’s perfect for Matcha lovers out there. Teaming up with Nestle, Starbucks has created a two-piece set containing a box of matcha latte sachets, and a collectible cup.

The cup is the star of the show when it comes to this new duo. Embellished with Japanese motifs, it makes the perfect tourist memento to remind you of your travels.

As you’ve probably already guessed, the cup and latte pairing won’t be so easy to get. Instead of being sold in Japanese Starbucks stores, it will appear in souvenir shops and convenience stores in certain airports such as Haneda and Narita.

The gift set is currently on sale and is priced at 1,760 yen, which translates to approximately $12.27.

Don’t worry if you’re a US Starbucks customer, however, and are feeling envious over the new cup release. There’s plenty to look forward to this fall, as the chain has unveiled its new drinkware lineup for Halloween 2024, and it includes the return of the iconic slime drip cup.