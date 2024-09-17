Limited-edition Starbucks tumbler lets you customise with hundreds of designs

Starbucks Japan has released a brand new series of tumblers modeled after the chain’s own baristas, complete with a miniature apron fitted over each cup.

Starbucks Japan has often been the envy of US customers. The overseas branch of the chain regularly releases custom tumblers in tandem with the changing seasons. One of the most recent releases was revealed this July and featured an all-new drinkware line with a quirky twist, officially called the ‘Alpaca Paradise’ collection.

Then, back in February, they released a Valentine’s themed ‘Feline In Love’ cup collection, with cartoon kittens adorning pastel pink and royal red backdrops.

Now, to celebrate Starbucks Japan’s tenth anniversary of its online store, the brand has revealed a series of limited edition goodies.

Starbucks Customers can have fun making the tumblers their own

Perhaps the most exciting is the new stainless steel tumbler, which comes complete with a barista’s apron, and allows you to customize your cup with over 343 design combinations.

You can choose everything from the color of the cup and the lid, which comes in blue, pink, green, pink-yellow, black, and white, to name a few, as well as decorating the tumbler with a series of different pins and accessories to make it your own.

Each of the new cups holds 16oz of liquid, which equates to a grande-sized beverage from Starbucks. It also comes complete with a special ticket allowing you to redeem a free refill on your next visit.

The new cup can be purchased at the Starbucks online store for 5,800 yen, which equates to approximately $41.36.

If you’re looking for more Starbucks cups to add to your growing collection, the chain have also revealed its long-awaited Halloween collection, and it features the return of the legendary slime drip cup.